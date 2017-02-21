Crime

February 21, 2017 5:32 PM

Grover Beach police arrest car theft suspects who evaded officers

By Kaytlyn Leslie

Grover Beach police have two suspects in custody who they say stole a car in San Luis Obispo.

The two suspects — Dustin Leek, 25, and Dalton Tetrault, 24 — were taken into custody after police stopped what they identified as a stolen car near Courtland Street and Grand Avenue about 4:45 p.m. The two men fled the area, and police conducted a foot search to find them, according to tweets by the Grover Beach Police Department.

The car was allegedly taken from San Luis Obispo.

Arroyo Grande police and the San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies assisted. Leek and Tetrault were being taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail.

