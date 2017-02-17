Another woman grabbed from behind while walking at Cal Poly

A woman walking alone on Cal Poly’s campus Thursday night was assaulted by a suspect who may have been involved in two similar January incidents.
The woman was walking around 9:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Foothill Boulevard, approaching a set of stairs near Cal Poly Health Services, when she felt someone grab her by the buttocks, according to a San Luis Obispo Police Department news release.
The suspect immediately ran from the victim, who did not sustain any injuries. The victim notified San Luis Obispo police, but responding officers were unable to located the suspect.
The victim described the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet, 6 inches in height with a stocky build. She said he was wearing a heavy black jacket, pants and a tan beanie.
Two other women were similarly assaulted in the same area in January. On Jan. 17, a female student was walking on California Boulevard pathway when a bicyclist approached her from behind and slapped her buttocks. Less than a week later, on Jan. 23, a female student was walking about 7 p.m. on California Boulevard near the Mustang Memorial when a bicyclist slapped her buttocks after she moved to the side to let him pass.
San Luis Obispo police are actively looking for leads and encourage anyone in the 1400 block of Foothill Boulevard who may have seen the suspect running from the area to contact investigators. Witnesses’ information can be kept confidential, according to the news release.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Lindsey Holden: 805-781-7939, @lindseyholden27
