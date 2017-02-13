Three North County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

2:33 Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time Pause

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

1:23 Crews install steel mesh along Hwy. 41 to prevent future rockslides

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:55 Competing demonstrations held in front of San Luis Obispo Planned Parenthood