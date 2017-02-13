Three North County businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Three North County businesses sold alcohol to minors during a compliance operation in the North County on Friday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
During the operations, the Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Compliance Team used an underage decoy to test 10 businesses in the San Miguel, Templeton, rural Paso Robles and Santa Margarita areas. These are the three businesses that allegedly violated the law:
▪ Templeton Spirits, 575 Main Street in Templeton
▪ Templeton Market & Deli, 390 Main Street in Templeton
▪ San Paso Truck Stop, 81 Wellsona Road in Paso Robles
The retail clerks who allegedly sold the alcohol to a minor are issued a notice to appear and are criminally prosecuted through the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Money for the enforcement operations comes through a grant from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Grant-funded compliance operations will continue through June 30 of this year, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
