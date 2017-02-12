Santa Maria man charged with attempted murder of police officer

A Santa Maria man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly attempted to strangle a police officer.
Erick Esquivel, 23, was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of attempted murder of a police officer, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
Officers were called to a residence in the city about 6:30 p.m. by Esquivel’s family, who were afraid of him and believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance, police said.
When officers attempted to speak with Esquivel, he began fighting with them and refused to comply with their orders, police said.
“Esquivel was punching, kicking and fighting with multiple officers,” according to a police statement. “Esquivel grabbed one of the officer’s microphone cords and wrapped it around the officer’s neck while attempting to strangle him with it.”
He eventually was subdued and taken into custody.
The officer was treated for his injuries at a local hospital and released.
