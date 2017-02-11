Atascadero police arrest 7 in home invasion robbery

Atascadero police say seven men were arrested early Saturday morning after a home invasion robbery on the 8400 block of San Gregorio.
According to a release on the Atascadero Police Department’s Facebook page, officers were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. Saturday following a 911 call and found two vehicles leaving the area. Officers stopped the vehicles and took the suspects into custody.
Police say the suspects entered the victims’ home and identified themselves as law enforcement officers. The victims were held at gunpoint and forcefully restrained. According to police, “a large amount of cash and other property” was taken.
One victim was able to free himself and call 911, the release said. The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol assisted with the arrests.
The following suspects were taken into custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail booked on robbery charges:
Carnell Bowden, 34, San Bernadino; Tamone Thompson, 37, Hayward; Michael Bowden, 31, Long Beach; Joseph Perry, 35, Antioch; John Cichosz, 36, Oakley; Daniel Gonzalez, 47, Antioch; and Treaveon Falls, 26, Long Beach.
Additional charges are pending. Police say they believe the suspects specifically targeted the residence.
All suspects are being held on $100,000 bail each, according to jail records.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Melissa Blanton: 805-781-7965, @DowntownMelissa
Comments