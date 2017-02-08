SLO police arrest man, woman found passed out in stolen vehicle

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested Amy Northcote, 43, of Arroyo Grande, and Ryan Alton, 32, of Los Osos after finding the two passed out in a car last weekend.
About 2 p.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a man and woman slumped over in a white sedan on Broad Street. Officers then confirmed the vehicle had been stolen, and the suspects were taken into custody on without incident.
Police searched the car and found drugs as well as materials related to forgery and identity theft.
Northcote and Alton were booked into county jail on charges of vehicle theft, possession of drugs for sale and a probation violation.
Police said stolen items found in the suspect’s vehicle are being returned to victims as they are identified.
Northcote is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail, according to jail records.
Alton is being in lieu of $20,000 bail, according to jail records.
Melissa Blanton: 805-781-7965, @DowntownMelissa
