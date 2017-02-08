A DUI driver from Nebraska killed her husband. Now Nipomo widow is suing his estate.

The family of a Nipomo man killed in a wrong-way crash near Santa Maria in 2015 is suing the family of a Nebraska man who also died in the crash and was later determined to be driving under the influence at the time.
On Wednesday, the wife of William Cole, 71, of Nipomo, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the estate of William Dixon Jr. of Hastings, Nebraska, seeking unspecified damages and recouping of medical and attorney costs.
Paulette Cole, 70, was seriously injured in the crash and continues to suffer physically and mentally, the lawsuit states.
A lawsuit represents one side of the story, and Dixon’s estate has not filed any response in the case.
Cole and Dixon were both killed after Dixon drove a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck north onto southbound Highway 101 near the San Luis Obispo-Santa Barbara County line, crashing head-on into the Coles’ Ford Fiesta. Dixon was declared dead at the scene and Cole later died at a nearby hospital.
The CHP later found that Dixon’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.
Comments