Second dog in fatal attack could be declared a ‘vicious animal’ and euthanized

0:58 Atascadero Lake spills over for first time in 7 years Pause

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

0:49 As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County