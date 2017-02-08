Templeton robber shoved man into car, snatched his wallet and took off

Authorities are looking for a robbery suspect who shoved a man in a Templeton parking lot and stole his wallet out of his back pocket Wednesday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The incident happened about 9:07 a.m. in the 300 block of S. Main Street in Templeton, the Sheriff’s Office said. A man reported that he was looking for an item in the front seat of his car when a man shoved him farther into the vehicle. The man then grabbed the victim’s wallet and ran away with an unknown amount of money.
The victim suffered a small cut on his arm but did not report seeing any weapons, officials said.
Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office, along with a State Parks K-9 and a California Highway Patrol Helicopter searched for the suspect but did not find him.
The suspect is a white man about 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He is described as wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt.
The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 805-781-4550.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments