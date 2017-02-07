Los Osos woman avoids jail time for nephew’s death in 2014 crash

1:35 Chumash Heritage Marine Sanctuary supporters lobby supervisors Pause

0:49 As wet weather hits Arroyo Grande, residents (and roosters) brave the rain

1:18 Artist creating murals to showcase funky past of Avila Beach

0:37 Rain causes dangerous driving conditions in North County

0:29 Sleepy elephant seal pup naps near spectators at Piedras Blancas

0:41 Truck stuck in flood waters as San Luis Creek rises

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk