Burglary suspects nearly hit officer with truck, SLOPD says

Two Santa Maria men suspected of burglarizing vehicles in San Luis Obispo are in County Jail on a host of charges, including assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, after the police department says they nearly struck an officer with a truck during a getaway last week.
At about 2 a.m. Feb. 1, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received a report of two men in a U-Haul truck breaking the windows out of a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Augusta Street.
When officers found the truck on Ella Street, the U-Haul accelerated quickly and drove toward the officer’s driver side door; the officer narrowly avoided being hit, a news release said. The U-Haul then hit a parked car and was located nearby, though both suspects had fled.
The department said fingerprints, property and other evidence in the truck led investigators to Antonio Javier Tanner-Galvan, 24, and Alberto Macias, Jr., 22, both of Santa Maria, as suspects. Tanner-Galvan is suspected in 10 thefts of motorcycles and trailers; one motorcycle was recovered inside the U-Haul, the department said.
Both men were arrested during a traffic stop in Santa Maria on Feb. 2 and remained in custody in lieu of $70,000 bail Tuesday. Investigators are determining whether the men may be related to a recent series of window smash burglaries along Los Osos Valley Road.
Anyone with information about the suspects or burglaries is asked to call San Luis Obispo Police Department at 781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.
