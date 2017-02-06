Man who robbed Grover Beach convenience store at gunpoint turns himself in

An Arroyo Grande man who robbed the Market Express convenience store in Grover Beach turned himself in Sunday night, police said.
The store, located at 1051 S. 13th St., was robbed Friday night by a man who showed a silver handgun to the clerk on duty and demanded money from the cash register, according to Grover Beach police. No one was hurt during the robbery.
Justin Curtis Gabbert, 36, turned himself in on Sunday night after seeing himself in the news, police said. Gabbert was arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to jail records.
