Crime

February 6, 2017 4:11 PM

Man who robbed Grover Beach convenience store at gunpoint turns himself in

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

An Arroyo Grande man who robbed the Market Express convenience store in Grover Beach turned himself in Sunday night, police said.

The store, located at 1051 S. 13th St., was robbed Friday night by a man who showed a silver handgun to the clerk on duty and demanded money from the cash register, according to Grover Beach police. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Justin Curtis Gabbert, 36, turned himself in on Sunday night after seeing himself in the news, police said. Gabbert was arrested and taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail, according to jail records.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos