Grover Beach police ask public for help identifying armed robber

1:48 Hiker rescued from peak in Montana de Oro State Park Pause

0:23 Crews stage at Montaña de Oro in search for missing hiker

2:31 Top 20 Under 40: Former Raytheon CEO shares tips for good leaders

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

1:59 Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil for victims of immigration limits

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration