Grover Beach police ask public for help identifying armed robber

Grover Beach police are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe committed an armed robbery Friday night.
About 2:13 p.m. Sunday, an officer was walking through the Market Express convenience store at 1051 South 13th St. when management told him about an armed robbery that happened Friday night, the police department said in a news release.
According to the store’s management, a white male entered the store about 10:46 p.m., showed a silver handgun to the clerk on duty and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk handed the man an unknown amount of money and he fled, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police ask anyone with information about the man to call the department at 805-473-4511 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments