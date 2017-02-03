Former sanitation administrator out on bail, will enter plea in felony case next week

John Wallace, president of the Wallace Group and former administrator of the the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District, posted $20,000 bail last week as he prepares to enter a plea next week in his felony conflict of interest case.
On Jan. 24, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office charged Wallace, 73, with two felony and two misdemeanor violations of the state Government Code pertaining to conflict of interest.
In a prepared statement, District Attorney Dan Dow said at the time that his office’s 10-month investigation into Wallace’s tenure as the chief officer of the district revealed that Wallace made, participated in, or influenced governmental decisions and made contracts in which he had a financial interest.
A warrant was issued for Wallace’s arrest, and court records show he posted $20,000 bail on Jan. 27.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday.
