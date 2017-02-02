Grover Beach police looking for man suspected of installing card skimmer on 7-11 ATM

The Grover Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe installed a card skimmer on a local ATM.
The man does not appear to be a local resident but has recently visited Grover Beach twice, the department said in a Facebook post. They suspect he installed a skimmer on the ATM at the 7-11 store on Grand Avenue and Oak Park Boulevard.
A card skimmer is a device used to illegally swipe credit and debit card information from the magnetic strip. The data can then be used by an identity thief to make purchases or withdraw money.
The department asks anyone with information to contact Detective Nelida Aceves at 805-473-4511 or naceves@gbpd.org.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
