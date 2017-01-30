Beware of callers pretending to be utility companies, SLO police say

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning people about a utility company scam after seeing an increase in fraud reports over the last several weeks.
According to a news release issued on Monday, victims reported that they received a call from a someone who said they were a utility spokesperson.
The caller then told the victims that their utility payment was late and asked for an immediate payment to avoid having the utility shut off, the department said. The caller then asked for payment using a Green Dot pre-paid debit card or Visa-type gift card.
If you receive a call like this, remember:
▪ Utility companies will never ask customers to use a gift card to make a payment. People who do this ask for gift cards to avoid being tracked by investigators, police said.
▪ Utility companies typically send out delinquent notices in the mail.
▪ If you receive a call asking for payment and believe it’s a scam, hang up and call the official number for the company.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments