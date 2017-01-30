Los Osos Valley Road neighborhoods see increase in vehicle break-ins

Police have noticed an uptick in vehicle theft in neighborhoods around Los Osos Valley Road, according to a news release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
In the last week, there have been at least eight reports of vehicle burglaries in the area. In each case, the suspects are breaking a car window and taking only the items within reach of the window, police said. There have been some reports where the car doors were unlocked and the window was still broken. In each case, police said, victims reported leaving valuable items sitting in plain sight.
Authorities ask people to lock car doors, hide valuables and park in well-lit areas. If your car is broken into, call the police immediately.
Anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to call the Police Department at 805-781-7312 or CrimeStoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments