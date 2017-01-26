‘I’m just gonna come shoot the school staff,’ father allegedly tells Lopez High secretary

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

0:56 Watch baby flamingos being cute at Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes