‘I’m just gonna come shoot the school staff,’ father allegedly tells Lopez High secretary

A Santa Maria man upset about his son’s suspension from school was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot Lopez High School staff, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
On Tuesday, deputies responded to the Arroyo Grande school on reports of someone threatening the school’s staff. A secretary told authorities she had taken a phone call from a “very irate” father who was upset about his son’s recent suspension from the school, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The secretary said the man made several threats, including saying, “I’m just gonna come shoot the school staff.”
When the secretary told the principal about the call, he put the school on lockdown, though school had already been dismissed for the day.
The secretary had noted the number using caller ID, so deputies had staff call the man back. When they did, the man went on “another profanity-laced rant” and said he had made the previous threatening call, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Officials identified the man as Ryan David Leslie, 38, and, with assistance from the Santa Maria Police Department, arrested him at his home in Santa Maria later that night, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Leslie was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was booked on charges of making criminal threats with the intent to terrorize and committing a felony while released on bail. He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, according to jail records.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
