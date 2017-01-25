SLO burglary suspect left behind fingerprints, a fingernail and her Facebook ID

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a woman suspected of burglarizing a student’s apartment earlier this month, after she inadvertently left a treasure trove of evidence that allowed investigators to identify her.
The burglary was reported at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at Mustang Village Apartments at Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard.
A 20-year-old transient, Melanie Edgar, allegedly spoke with the victim before the crime — in which a MacBook computer was stolen — and asked to use the victim’s cellphone, according to a Police Department news release.
While using the phone, Edgar logged on to her Facebook account. Her username remained on the phone after she logged off and returned the phone to the victim, police said. The victim and Edgar then made small talk about Edgar’s manicure, and the victim locked her front door and left for class, according to authorities.
When the victim returned later, she noticed that her laptop was missing and that one of the windows in the apartment was open. Under the window, the victim found a broken fingernail that matched Edgar’s nails, according to police. During the investigation, officers also found fingerprint evidence at the window that matched Edgar, authorities said.
Police are looking for Edgar and have asked the community’s help in finding her. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 805-781-7317 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
