Cal Poly police investigate two reports of sexual battery

The Cal Poly University Police Department is investigating two reports of sexual battery that happened less than a week apart, officials said.
The first incident happened Jan. 17 when a female student was walking on a pathway near California Boulevard, university officials said. A bicyclist approached her from behind and hit her buttocks with a hand as they passed, according to a university news release. The victim was unable to describe the person.
The second incident happened Jan. 23 about 7 p.m. near Spanos Stadium, university officials said. A female student was walking on California Boulevard near the Mustang Memorial when a bicyclist approached from behind. As she moved to the side to let the bicyclist pass, the cyclist slowed down, said “excuse me,” and hit her left buttocks with “an open hand slapping motion,” university officials said.
The cyclist then fled. The victim said the person was male, tall with an average build, wearing a hoodie-style sweater and riding a mountain bike, according to authorities. It is unclear if the two incidents are related.
Police ask anyone with information to call the University Police Department at 805-756-2281 or email at police@calpoly.edu.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
