SLO man accused of binding, torturing girlfriend will serve 9 years

A man accused of binding a 27-year-old Ventura woman to a chair and torturing her in his San Luis Obispo home during an alleged drug binge will spend nine years in state prison after accepting a plea deal last week.
Timothy John Hayes, 35, was facing a possible life sentence before prosecutors agreed to dismiss torture and false imprisonment charges in exchange for no contest pleas to assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury and mayhem.
Jury selection in the case was scheduled to begin this month.
Hayes has been out of custody since early 2015, when he was released on bail and ordered to wear an ankle monitor.
On Sept. 9, 2014, police responded to a Chevron station to find the victim with burn marks, lacerations and bruises covering her entire body, and tape tangled in her hair, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
The victim testified that she had been dating Hayes for about three months and the couple had spent several days in Hayes’ home in the 500 block of Jeffrey Drive using cocaine, drinking alcohol and participating in rough sex when “things started to turn bad,” she said.
She testified that Hayes bound her with tape and assaulted her with a knife, scissors and a pool cue and burned her with kitchen utensils. She endured the attack for about two hours before she persuaded Hayes to loosen the tape enough for her to run for help, she said.
On Friday, Hayes’ attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, said the plea was appropriate given the severity of the charges and the potential for a life sentence.
“Any time you’re looking at a life case, you really have to weigh the risk,” Funke-Bilu said. “It’s not something where you just lose money (fighting the case), you can lose your life. It was something we struggled with.”
Hayes is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 23 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.
