2 arrested in Los Osos home invasion robbery; 2 more suspects at large

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Los Osos home Thursday morning, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The robbery happened about 8 a.m. in the 1500 block of Fourth Street. The victim said he was sleeping when he heard a knock at the door. He opened the door and several men wearing ski masks forced their way inside and stole several items, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The men then drove away.
Later, deputies arrested two men at the intersection of San Jacinto Street and Main Street in Morro Bay on suspicion of the robbery. The men have not been identified because they have not been processed yet, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Officials believe there are two more suspects who have not yet been arrested, Cipolla said.
No weapons were involved in the robbery and the victim was not hurt, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments