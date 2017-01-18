Crime

January 18, 2017 5:11 PM

Nipomo man pleads not guilty to manslaughter in French woman’s death

By Matt Fountain

A Nipomo man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to vehicular manslaughter for his role in a crash that killed one person and injured two others in front of Cuesta College in November.

Conrad Evangelista, 53, is accused of causing the accident — which killed Bernadette Brasacq-Ettcheverry of Biscarrosse, France — due to gross negligence.

On the afternoon of Nov. 9, Evangelista was driving a 2014 Isuzu box truck south on Highway 1 past the college when he failed to notice vehicles stopped at a red light in front of him, according to the CHP. His truck slammed into a vehicle carrying Brasacq-Ettcheverry and a man, who suffered moderate injuries. The truck continued, striking another vehicle and injuring its passenger.

On Tuesday, a judge released Evangelista from San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he had been since the crash. He’s due back in court Feb. 8.

