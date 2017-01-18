Morro Bay man arrested on drug, gun charges after running from Pismo Beach police

A Morro Bay man was arrested Tuesday after he ran from police during a traffic stop, officials said.
At about 12 p.m., Pismo Beach police stopped a vehicle for a equipment violation, on southbound Highway 101 near Five Cities Drive. The driver of the car, Roy Nadeau, 20, provided identification that did not belong to him, officials said. Police asked Nadeau to exit the vehicle.
Nadeau shoved officers away and ran toward Five Cities Drive, with officers running after him. Nadeau was apprehended in the 500 block of Five Cities Drive a short time later.
Upon futher investigation, police found a loaded .22 caliber semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat, along with suspected methamphetamine, a scale and packaging material, “consistent with narcotics sales.”
Nadeau was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he was booked on 10 charges including identity theft, possession of narcotics while armed and resisting a police officer.
Nadeau is being held at the jail in lieu of $85,000 bail, according to jail records.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
