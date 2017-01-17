Car chase ends in Pismo Beach with 1 in custody, deputies searching for 2nd suspect

A vehicle pursuit between sheriff’s deputies and two suspects ended about 7 p.m. Tuesday with one person in custody and authorities searching for the second suspect near downtown Pismo Beach.
Sheriff’s Commander Aaron Nix said the incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on the Nipomo Mesa near Highway 1 and South Halcyon Road because they recognized the occupants as two felony suspects with outstanding warrants. The suspect vehicle, a Cadillac Escalade, took off with the deputies in pursuit, Nix said.
Nix said he called off the pursuit as the suspects approached the busy commercial area around the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets on 5 Cities Drive. The suspects’ car hit an unoccupied vehicle but continued toward downtown Pismo Beach followed by a CHP helicopter that happened to be in the area, Nix said. The Cadillac hit a second vehicle at Dolliver Street and Stimson Avenue streets, Nix said.
The two suspects fled the vehicle and deputies apprehended one of them. At 7:30 p.m. they were still searching for the second suspect in the area of the Pismo Beach pier.
A person in the vehicle that was hit by the Cadillac at Dolliver and Stimson suffered apparent minor injuries, Nix said, and an ambulance was sent to the scene.
