Fairgrove Elementary School tagged with graffiti twice in one week

When the droves of students and their parents arrived at the Fairgrove Elementary School campus on Thursday for the usual morning drop-off, they were greeted with an unusual sight: the Grover Beach campus had been covered in graffiti overnight.
The school was vandalized once Wednesday night, and then again Friday night after the first set was painted over, according to a widely-shared Facebook post on Saturday.
“It’s heartbreaking that the kids had to walk in to school Thursday morning and see this!” wrote user Crystal Sanders. “These punks need to be found!! Please share this!!”
Sanders did not respond to requests for comment Monday.
Photos from the post show large proclamations to “smoke weed everyday” and “F**k th pig (sic),” as well as numerous “666s” and other expletive-laced statements on the sides of campus buildings, roofs and even the school’s marquee sign.
Lucia Mar Unified School District spokeswoman Amy Jacobs confirmed the incident Monday, and said the district was in the process of removing the graffiti while students were not in school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Lucia Mar has worked hard to clean up the campus as quickly as possible before the students return,” Jacobs said. “Fairgrove takes pride in their school and this act of vandalism has been hurtful.”
Jacobs said the Grover Beach Police Department has increased patrols around the school while it investigates the incident, and residents living near the campus have been asked to be watchful for any possibly suspicious subjects.
She noted student safety was a priority for the school district, and that the school would continue to cooperate with the police throughout the investigation.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
