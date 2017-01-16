Crime

January 16, 2017 4:28 AM

A.G. man who allegedly impersonated police officer and made traffic stop is arrested

By Larissa Doust

An Arroyo Grande man was arrested after he allegedly put emergency lights on top of his Toyota Prius and tried to make a traffic stop.

A citizen called police at 10:15 p.m. Friday to report a man in a white Toyota Prius with Texas license plates used a mounted emergency lighting system to make a traffic enforcement stop in the 800 block of North Oak Park Boulevard in Grover Beach, according to a press release from the Grover Beach Police Department.

The citizen followed the Prius to a nearby parking lot, where they confronted the driver, wrote down the license plate and contacted police, according to the press release.

Officers started investigating, and at 1 a.m. Sunday, were able to track down the Prius in Arroyo Grande. Officers found Ken M. Kennon, a 52-year-old Arroyo Grande resident, and arrested him on suspicion of felony impersonation of another and misdemeanor impersonation of a police officer. He was booked into County Jail, where bail was set at $20,000. He remained in jail early Monday morning.

Anyone who may have encountered a similar situation is asked to call Detective Carey of the Grover Beach Police Department at 805-473-4502, or contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP or www.slotips.org.

