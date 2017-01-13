Bakersfield man faces murder trial in Highway 166 crash that killed two children

A Bakersfield man faces roughly 40 years in state prison as the driver in an alleged DUI crash on Highway 166 on Labor Day that killed a 4- and 7-year-old brother and sister who were passengers in another car.
Jerald Brandon Holman, 36, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and felony child endangerment in the childrens’ deaths, as well as felony DUI resulting in injury and a host of criminal enhancements for having prior convictions and causing great bodily injury to four occupants of the car Holman allegedly struck. Both murder charges carry a sentence of 15 years to life in prison.
Holman was allegedly driving west on Highway 166 about 34 miles east of Highway 101 when he took a curve at an estimated 104 mph and veered into the path of a car containing a family from Yucaipa. The children inside were killed and the others injured. Holman’s 26-year-old passenger was also injured.
On Friday, a San Luis Obispo Superior Court judge upheld charges against Holman, who will now proceed to trial. Holman remains in County Jail in lieu of $110,000 bail.
