Three arrested following traffic stop, pursuit in Pismo Beach

Three people have been taken into custody after fleeing from officers during a traffic stop in Pismo Beach on Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers with the Pismo Beach Police Department spotted a car matching the description of a stolen vehicle leaving the Oxford Suites hotel on 5 Cities Drive, said CHP public information officer Jordan Richards.
As officers from the Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande police departments conducted a traffic stop with assistance from the CHP, two subjects in the car jumped out of the vehicle and the driver sped off, Richards said.
The first two subjects were arrested after “a short pursuit,” Richards said.
Richards said an officer tracked tire marks from where the fleeing car drove over a median, and witnesses eventually pointed police to the vehicle, which had crashed into a planter in a nearby residential neighborhood east of Highway 101 not far from James Way.
Officers then set up a perimeter based on statements from witnesses who saw the driver fleeing, and a CHP helicopter hovered above to assist in the search, Richards said.
Police found the driver at 3:30 p.m. hiding in a residential area behind the Orchard Supply Hardware store on N. Oak Park Boulevard, Richards said.
Pismo Beach police took the driver into custody.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with a K9 unit, public information officer Tony Cipolla said.
