Woman from SLO stabbed to death in Berkeley home was ‘true force of nature,’ family says

A 27-year-old woman found stabbed to death in her Berkeley home last week was a San Luis Obispo High School graduate who left the Central Coast to become a teacher in the Bay Area, where she shared her passion for arts and sciences with young children, her family said Wednesday.
Emilie Juliette Inman was found dead in her home Friday. Officials have released very few details; the Berkeley Police Department would not immediately provide any information about the stabbing when contacted by The Tribune on Wednesday.
However, ABC7 News in the Bay Area reported that Inman was stabbed to death inside her home, a housing co-op, about a mile south of UC Berkeley. Another woman was also stabbed but survived and, as of Monday, was in critical condition at an area hospital, the report stated.
Police identified 22-year-old UC Berkeley student Pablo Gomez Jr., of North Hollywood, as a suspect. Gomez was arrested Saturday and booked into Los Angeles County Jail, where he was being held without bail pending extradition to Berkeley and Alameda County officials, according to jail logs.
Alameda County Assistant District Attorney Teresa Drenick said Wednesday that her office had not yet filed charges against Gomez and no court hearing had been scheduled.
You’d go in for a handshake, she’d go in for a hug.
Matt, Emilie Inman’s partner for eight years
Inman was born in France, where she lived with her parents, younger brother and sister. Her family moved to San Luis Obispo in 1998, and the three children attended Hawthorne Elementary, Laguna Middle School and San Luis Obispo High School, her father, Scott Inman, said Wednesday.
Developing a love for singing at an early age, she participated in local youth choir and other local art programs, Scott Inman said. She was also politically active and loved to travel, he said.
Emilie Inman graduated from UC Santa Cruz, where she majored in environmental studies. She spent her professional life working with children, teaching kindergarten to fourth-grade science classes at the Walker Creek Ranch in Petaluma, the Marine Science Institute in Redwood City and the Sienna Ranch in Lafayette, where she began working in 2014 as a fifth- and sixth-grade instructor.
At the time, Inman also began a part-time teacher training program at the Bay Area Center for Waldorf Teacher Training in El Sobrante to focus on teaching art. She was about halfway through the third and final year of the program at the time of her death.
Inman’s partner of eight years, Matt (he declined to give his last name), said he and Inman met at a coffee shop where they both worked in college. He said he was amazed at her ability to put other people at ease and console them when they were having problems.
“She was the type of person that would strike up a conversation with another person on the bus and it would just make their day — and that would make her day,” Matt said. “You’d go in for a handshake, she’d go in for a hug.”
Every father will speak highly of their daughter, but this particular human being was a true force of nature.
Scott Inman, Emilie Inman’s father
Both avid musicians, the couple self-produced music together, which they published on the artist-sharing platform SoundCloud.
He described her as a “bright and optimistic” woman who was “deeply connected to the metaphysical world, found meaning in almost everything and would always assume the positive in people.”
“I was lucky enough to have that in my life for eight years,” he said.
Scott Inman said a family memorial gathering Tuesday night at their home in San Luis Obispo drew more than 150 people from across the state. The gathering was simultaneously live cast on social media with a similar gathering for friends in Berkeley.
“We didn’t realize to what extent her light had shined on so many others,” Scott Inman said. “Every father will speak highly of their daughter, but this particular human being was a true force of nature.”
