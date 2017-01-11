Man suspected in Big 5 theft arrested while wearing the stolen shoes, SLO police say

San Luis Obispo police have arrested a Creston man suspected of stealing from two Broad Street businesses Monday night, the department said Wednesday.
About 8 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Best Buy at 225 Madonna Road when someone saw a man matching the description of the suspect in the store. Police arrested 36-year-old Sean Reinhardt, who was wearing the shoes reported stolen from Big 5 Sporting Goods the night before, the department said in a news release. Authorities say they found other property stolen from Big 5 and Staples in a car in the parking lot.
Reinhardt was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail and charged with burglary, police said. Reinhardt was released early Wednesday morning after he promised in writing to appear in court, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
Comments