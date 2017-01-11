Man suspected in Big 5 theft arrested while wearing the stolen shoes, SLO police say

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County Pause

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis