Man arrested on suspicion of armed robbery at Nipomo Chevron

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of committing an armed robbery in Nipomo in November, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.
The robbery happened Nov. 4 at the Chevron gas station at 460 W. Tefft St. At the time, witnesses reported that a white male adult — wearing all black and a ski mask with a white skull on the front — showed a handgun to the store clerk and demanded money, cigarettes and lottery scratchers before leaving the store on foot. No one was hurt during the incident.
In the course of their investigation, detectives identified two suspects in the robbery: Reed Hoffman, 19, of Nipomo, and his roommate, Matthew Edward Martinez, 24. Hoffman was arrested Dec. 7 and charged with committing an armed robbery. He was released on bail Dec. 22.
Officials continued to search for Martinez.
In the course of the investigation, detectives from the Sheriff’s Office discovered that Martinez was staying in Ventura County with his parents, according to a department news release. Authorities arrested Martinez on Dec. 29 at a home in the 400 block of Old Grade Road in Oak View.
Martinez was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of $130,000 bail, according to jail records.
Tribune reporter Kaytlyn Leslie contributed to this story.
