SLO police looking for man who stole items from Broad Street businesses

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is looking for a man they believe stole items from two Broad Street businesses Monday evening, according to a news release.
At about 7:40 p.m., a man entered Big 5 Sporting Goods at 3910 Broad St. According to police, the man stole a pair of shoes and left. The next theft was reported a short time later at Staples at 2950 Broad St. Police believe the same man stole from both stores, based on their proximity to each other and a witness description of the man.
Police describe the man as white, 30 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall with neck tattoos. He was wearing a red Anaheim Angels sweatshirt and a blue baseball cap and left in a silver or white sedan.
Officials ask anyone with information to call the department at 805-781-7317 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
