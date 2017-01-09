Woman who climbed into car in Grover Beach wanted for theft

Grover Beach police are looking for information on a woman who was caught on camera appearing to steal something from a car on the 200 block of South Third Street.
In the three photos the department released on Facebook, the woman appears to look into the car parked on the road with its windows down. She then looks around before climbing into the vehicle.
According to the post, the woman stole something from inside the car, though what she took was not disclosed.
Grover Beach police did not respond to a request for details Monday evening on when the incident occurred.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the woman to call 805-473-4511, email kcook@gbpd.org or submit an anonymous tip via SLO County Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
Comments