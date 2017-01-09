SLO woman pleads not guilty to DUI, child abuse in New Year’s Eve car crash

A San Luis Obispo woman pleaded not guilty last week to felony DUI and child endangerment charges after she allegedly crashed a vehicle carrying three children into a tree off Highway 101 on New Year’s Eve.
The California Highway Patrol said in a news release that all three children were injured in the collision, though details on the extent of their injuries have not been released.
Jessica Rae Cramer, 27, is charged with felony DUI and driving with a blood alcohol level of 0.08 or higher causing injury, as well as child abuse, charges that carry several sentencing enhancements.
On Jan. 5, Cramer pleaded not guilty to all six counts and remains in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. Court records show that Cramer hired attorney William Gamble at a pre-trial hearing Monday. Gamble could not be reached for comment.
At about 4 p.m. on Dec. 31, CHP officers responded to reports of a crash on southbound Highway 101, north of Santa Margarita. The agency said Cramer was driving a Honda Accord at a high rate of speed when she failed to negotiate a curve and drifted into the median. She allegedly over-corrected and drove off the western side of the roadway, striking an oak tree.
Cramer is due back in court Jan. 18.
