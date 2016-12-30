SLO police seek help in identifying another package thief

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on camera Thursday snatching a package from a home’s front porch.
About 12:23 p.m. Thursday, a security camera at a home in the 900 block of Tarragon Lane captured a man stealing a UPS package left for the resident.
The man appears to be white or Hispanic with short dark hair and carrying a backpack. Police Sgt. Aaron Schafer said Friday that there were no witnesses to the theft and investigators have no other information about the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 805-781-7312 or Crime Stoppers at 549-STOP.
Schafer said the city has seen at least 15 thefts of packages and other delivered items left unattended in front of homes in the past month. The department in a news release Friday encouraged residents to have packages delivered to a secure address where they can be retrieved right away if possible.
