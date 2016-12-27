Virginia men plead not guilty to attempted murder in Paso Robles shootout

Two Virginia men pleaded not guilty last week to attempted murder charges after what officials called a “drug-related” gun battle left both men and an alleged victim shot several times.
Jaquan Jabriel Burns and Karheem David Graham-Lutchman, both 23, pleaded not guilty in mid-December to felony charges of attempted murder and second-degree robbery. Those charges carry additional enhancements for the use of a firearm.
An evidentiary hearing initially scheduled for last week was continued at the request of the defense, court records show. Both Burns and Graham-Lutchman are due back in court Jan. 17.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of multiple gunshots about 9 p.m. on Nov. 30 at a home on the 4100 block of Whispering Oak Way in rural Paso Robles.
They reportedly found one male shooting victim — whom officials have not identified — at the scene with at least one gunshot wound. He was admitted to the intensive care unit at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo. His condition was not clear Tuesday.
Burns and Graham-Lutchman were identified as suspects after taking themselves to Sierra Vista for treatment of their gunshot wounds. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Burns was treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, and Graham-Lutchman was treated for five gunshot wounds to his arms and legs.
Both have since been released to the Sheriff’s Office and remained in County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $500,000 bail.
Detectives told The Tribune that the two suspects showed up to a gathering uninvited and an exchange of gunfire ensued when the alleged victim opened the door.
The Sheriff’s Office said the shooting was drug-related but not gang-related.
