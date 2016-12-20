Suspect in Grover Beach machete attack caught in Texas — six years later

A former Oceano resident who allegedly attacked a man with a machete in Grover Beach in 2010 and then eluded authorities for six years was apprehended in Texas last month and is back in San Luis Obispo County to face attempted murder and other charges.
The Grover Beach Police Department announced Tuesday that Damaso Labra, 41, was arrested in early November by authorities in Del Rio, Texas, for an outstanding warrant. The department was notified of the arrest by the U.S. Marshals Service and has since worked with the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office to extradite Labra back to face charges.
The department says Labra was brought back to San Luis Obispo County on Dec. 4 and booked into County Jail, where he remained Tuesday in lieu of the $1 million bail set by a judge in 2010.
Following the machete attack, prosecutors filed felony charges against Labra of attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury.
Grover Beach Police Chief John Peters wrote in an email Tuesday that with Labra’s arrest, the department has reopened its investigation into the alleged incident to “explore additional leads.”
According to Tribune archives, police said Labra attacked a man in a home on South 13th Street in Grover Beach in August 2010.
At the time, police said the two men had gotten into a fight earlier in the day. Labra allegedly went to the man’s home that night and repeatedly struck him in the head, shoulder and arm with a machete.
Investigators previously told The Tribune that the victim’s injuries required stitches when he was treated at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.
Labra and the victim knew each other, but police have not elaborated on their relationship.
Labra’s brother, who was also present and knew the victim, tried to stop Labra but was injured, police said.
Labra fled before officers arrived and was last seen driving away in a faded 1995 Buick Grand Sport two-door with tinted rear windows.
Given the six years that have passed, Peters said his detectives are reopening and reviewing the case in order to ensure the DA’s Office still has the tools it needs to prosecute the case. Peters is asking anyone with information about the attack to call Detective Brad Carey at 805-473-4502.
