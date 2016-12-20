Inmate from Paso who ‘walked away’ from prison captured by police

An inmate who “walked away” from a minimum-security section of Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga on Monday was captured Monday night.
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Brian Thomas Dill, 33, of Paso Robles was spotted about 7:30 p.m. near Avenal, about 20 miles from the prison. Avenal police detained him until prison authorities took him into custody and returned him to Pleasant Valley in southwestern Fresno County.
Dill was reported missing about noon Monday.
Dill was most recently sentenced in San Luis Obispo Superior Court in July 2015 to 32 months in prison for firearm possession by a felon.
According to Tribune archives, Dill was previously arrested in July 2011 after leading CHP officers on a chase on Highway 41 that ended when he rode a Harley-Davidson onto a Morro Bay beach north of Morro Rock and got stuck in the sand.
Officers found him in possession of an illegally altered and concealed shotgun, two daggers and drug paraphernalia, according to the CHP. He was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance at the time and was convicted of possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.
He also was convicted in a separate case that same year for making criminal threats to cause great bodily injury or death.
Dill was paroled in October 2014 and placed on local community supervision in San Luis Obispo County, records show, before the 2015 conviction, his second strike under California’s “Three Strikes” sentencing guidelines.
