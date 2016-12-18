SLO police arrest 1 on suspicion of DUI at checkpoint

The San Luis Obispo Police Department arrested one person on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint on Marsh Street on Friday night.
There were a total of seven citations issued. Two drivers were either cited or arrested for operating a vehicle without a license or while their license was suspended or revoked.
The checkpoint, near Marsh and Morro streets, was held from 7 p.m. until 2 a.m. and 480 vehicles were screened, according to a department news release.
The police department will conduct additional checkpoints Dec. 20 and 29. Those locations have not yet been released.
Funding for the checkpoint came from grants from the California Office of Traffic Safety.
