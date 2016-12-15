Burglars grab $1,600 in merchandise from Atascadero train store

An Atascadero train shop lost about $1,600 in merchandise in a Wednesday morning burglary.
Police responded about 8 a.m. Wednesday to an alarm call at Central Coast Trains on the 7600 block of El Camino Real, according to Sgt. Caleb Davis of the Atascadero Police Department.
Four men driving a gray GMC pickup broke in through the front door, Davis said.
Owner Anita Walter said the men broke a door jam with two deadbolts to get into the store, where they took six complete train sets, Hallmark train ornaments, a candy machine and small train pieces on display on the wall. On top of the stolen merchandise, Davis estimated the damage to the door would bring the store’s total loss to about $2,000.
The only money left in the store overnight was about $9 in change, Walter said. All other cash is stored off-site.
The entire burglary was caught on video, thanks to the 17 cameras Walter said she has installed throughout the store.
Davis said police are still investigating the burglary and searching for suspects.
Walter said thieves had tried to pry open her door before, but until Wednesday, only shoplifters had swiped her merchandise.
“Maybe they were just going shopping for Christmas,” she said.
Anyone with information about the burglary is encouraged to call the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
