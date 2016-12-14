Camp SLO employee enters not guilty plea in bomb threat case

A Camp San Luis Obispo employee accused of making a false report of a bomb at Camp Roberts in October pleaded not guilty to a single felony charge at an arraignment Wednesday.
Joyce Ann Perkins, 59, pleaded not guilty to a charge of unlawfully reporting to a fire service that a bomb or other explosive had been placed at the base outside Paso Robles.
Prosecutors filed the charge Tuesday, alleging that Perkins called Cal Fire on Oct. 1 to report the presence of bombs she said would detonate that afternoon, according to the CHP. The base was put on lockdown, while state officials and base personnel searched for explosive devices. After none were found, a CHP and California Army National Guard investigation identified Perkins as the maker of the call.
Perkins was arrested Nov. 30 and released from the San Luis Obispo County Jail on $20,000 bail.
Perkins, a full-time Camp San Luis Obispo employee, was placed on administrative leave from her position, a spokesman for the base said Tuesday.
Her attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu, said after the plea that his client is a veteran and that the case was “overcharged” by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.
Perkins is due back in court Jan. 25.
