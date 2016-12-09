Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

The blossoming of marijuana farms in California Valley, about 50 miles east of San Luis Obispo, has changed the rural community’s physical and cultural landscape. SLO County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to regulate growing sites and protect the sensitive animal habitat, but the marijuana ventures already are having an impact.
Surveillance video shows three burglars inside Lincoln Deli in San Luis Obispo early on Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. The camera is located in the back of the restaurant, in the prep area. The door to the left is the office with the safe, which the burglars ripped out of the wall and took out of the deli.
As excavation work continued Wednesday afternoon on a steep, dry hillside on the Cal Poly campus, FBI Special Agent Tom Brenneis described the arduous, detailed process the team is going through to search for any remains or clues to freshman Kristin Smart’s disappearance 20 years ago.
FBI Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan talks about how the Bureau is partnering with the SLO County Sheriff's Office in the Kristin Smart investigation, which includes bringing in specially-trained dogs and the excavation process.
The remains or evidence relating to the disappearance of Kristin Smart, the Cal Poly freshman who went missing over Memorial Day weekend in 1996, may be buried on the hillside near the university’s “P” landmark, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.