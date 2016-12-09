Police investigating possible murder in Morro Bay

Police are investigating a possible homicide in Morro Bay.
The Morro Bay Police Department was notified at 6 a.m. by the California Highway Patrol of a possible homicide at a residence in the 400 block of Napa Avenue.
According to a news release, CHP had been in contact with a 23-year-old male in the Avila Beach area who told them he had injured a relative in Morro Bay. He was detained by CHP and later taken into custody by the Morro Bay Police Department.
Officers found the body of a deceased 59-year-old male at the home and an active homicide investigation is underway. Police believe the suspect acted alone. The San Luis Obispo County Crime Scene Detectives and District Attorney’s Office is assisting Morro Bay Police Detectives in the investigation.
The 400 block of Napa Avenue is currently closed pending completion of the investigation.
The victim and suspect’s identifications are not being released pending notification of the family.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Morro Bay Police Department 805-772-6225 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867. Refer to case number No. 16001525.
Comments