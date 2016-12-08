Deputies arrest 1 man, search for second suspect in Nipomo robbery

Authorities have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a Nipomo gas station in November.
San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Chevron gas station at 460 W. Tefft St. on Nov. 4.
Witnesses reported that a white male adult wearing all black and a ski mask with a white skull on the front showed a handgun to the store clerk and demanded money, cigarettes and lottery scratchers, according to a news release. He then left the store on foot. No one was hurt during the incident.
During an investigation, detectives identified two suspects in the case: 19-year-old Reed Hoffman of Nipomo and his roommate, 24-year-old Matthew Edward Martinez.
Detectives arrested Hoffman at his home Wednesday. He was booked into County Jail on a charge of armed robbery, and bail was set at $30,000.
Authorities are still looking for Martinez. If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at 805-781-4500.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
