Traffic stop turns into drug bust for Grover Beach man

Nearly an ounce of methamphetamine and about a quarter-ounce of heroin was seized and a Grover Beach man arrested during a traffic stop late Wednesday afternoon.
Timothy James Watkins, 24, was pulled over by Grover Beach officers on the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue at 3:45 p.m. During the traffic stop, an officer noticed a baggie of suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle, according to a Police Department news release.
Watkins was detained while officers searched the vehicle, ultimately locating more methamphetamine as well as heroin and a small amount of cocaine hidden inside a false compartment in the vehicle.
He was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of narcotics for sale, transportation of methamphetamine and transportation of heroin, as well as misdemeanor use of a false compartment in a vehicle, possession of paraphernalia and an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.
As of Thursday afternoon, Watkins remained in custody at San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $55,000 bail.
