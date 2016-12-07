Burglary of Flanders Bicycle in SLO spurs community ‘lovefest’

Thousands of dollars in stolen property and structural damage to a well-loved bicycle shop in San Luis Obispo has inspired an outpouring of support from community members who took to social media Wednesday to help the business.
Shawn Hafley, owner of Flanders Bicycle at 1951 Santa Barbara Ave., said two bicycles, a couple of laptops, personal music equipment and cash was stolen from the store in a burglary early Tuesday morning.
Hafley said he received an alert late Monday night that an alarm inside the store had been triggered. He left his house and checked on the store, he said, but left after seeing nothing out of the ordinary.
He was awoken by another alarm about an hour later and raced back to the store less than five minutes away.
“This time I noticed that the lock on the (store’s warehouse) door was completely removed,” Hafley said. “They were long gone by that point.”
He said that once officers arrived and allowed him inside the store, he found significant damage to the warehouse, where the alleged burglars broke through the walls of locked storage units used to store bicycles in for repair and other items.
That’s the worst part of the whole thing — those weren’t our bikes, they were our customers.’
Shawn Hafly, owner of Flanders Bicycle, on the theft of two bikes Monday
From those units, the thieves stole Hafley’s own music items, including two guitars and some recording equipment, as well as two laptops, a little less than $2,500 in cash, and two bicycles that had been brought in for repair.
“That’s the worst part of the whole thing — those weren’t our bikes, they were our customers’,” Hafley said.
He said it appeared the burglars broke a glass window and entered the rear of the building, then escaped using the store’s own tools to dismantle the lock on the warehouse door from the inside.
San Luis Obispo Police Capt. Keith Storton said Wednesday that no arrests have been made, but the investigation has been turned over to detectives and remains ongoing.
The burglary is the most recent in a rash of high-profile burglaries to hit popular San Luis Obispo businesses in the last few months. According to data compiled by the San Luis Obispo Police Department, about 60 commercial burglaries have occurred so far this year in the city.
On Wednesday afternoon, organizers of “Friends of Flanders” set up a gofundme webpage to raise $8,000 to cover expenses to the shop. As of Wednesday evening, 19 people had pledged $720.
A Facebook event titled “Lovefest for Flanders” also sprang up on social media Wednesday, inviting fans of the store to a gathering of support at the business between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday featuring food and a raffle.
Anyone wishing to donate raffle or other items for the event are encouraged to drop them off at Dr. Cain’s Comics at 778 Marsh Street, or email swapzineslo@gmail.com for more information.
