Atascadero police nab suspect hiding in an attic the day after a car chase

A man wanted by law enforcement led Atascadero police on a chase through the city that ended with his arrest the next day in the attic of a house.
Police responded to a verbal argument on Thursday and learned that one of the men allegedly involved in the altercation, Dale Burr, 28, was wanted on felony and misdemeanor warrants, according to an Atascadero Police Department news release.
Burr, who was driving a vehicle with an attached trailer, nearly ran over an officer as he drove away, according to the release. Burr allegedly ran into a fence near Highway 41 and the train tracks, then fled on foot toward Pine Mountain. Police searched the area with K-9 dogs, but were unable to locate him.
The next day, police received a tip about Burr’s whereabouts and found him in the attic of a home in an undisclosed location. The Atascadero Fire Department used thermal imaging equipment to help officers locate Burr through the home’s drywall, according to the release.
Officers arrested Burr on suspicion of evading police in a motor vehicle, assaulting a police officer with a deadly weapon, grand theft of an automobile, possession of a stolen trailer and resisting police, along with his two outstanding warrants.
He was being held in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $70,000 bail.
