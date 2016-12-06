SLO police search for man caught on video breaking into coin shop

San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on surveillance video breaking into an antique coin shop early Monday.
About 2:20 a.m., officers responded to a burglary alarm at Crawford Enterprises, a business on the 200 block of Granada Drive also known as California Coin & Stamp, San Luis Obispo police Lt. John Bledsoe said Tuesday.
Officers discovered the door to the business had been forced open and display cases and coins were strewn upon the floor, the department said in a news release. The owner reported that several store items were taken, including silver dollar coins, though police have not confirmed the value of the stolen goods.
Store surveillance footage shows a man in a light-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled tightly over his face entering the store and removing items from display cases, Bledsoe said. The man was wearing a headlamp, and a mustache can be seen through the opening of his hood.
After the man left the building, a small, light-colored two-door sedan believed to be associated with the burglary was also captured on an outdoor security camera.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Police Department at 805-781-7317 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867.
