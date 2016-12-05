Man filmed lurking outside SLO woman’s home will get jail time

A San Luis Obispo man who was caught on motion-activated home security video lurking outside a woman’s home in October will spend about 180 days in jail when he is sentenced for attempted burglary on Thursday.
Michael Dean Sutton, 38, entered a plea of no contest to felony attempted burglary on Nov. 8, according to court records. He initially pleaded not guilty at an arraignment.
Under conditions of his plea, Sutton will serve roughly 180 days in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, as well as an unspecified term of formal probation. The conviction will count as a “strike” under California’s “three strikes” sentencing law, Chief Deputy District Attorney Jeret Gran said Monday.
Sutton has been in custody at the jail in lieu of $25,000 bail since his arrest on Oct. 25. His court-appointed attorney, James Royer, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.
According to records, a sealed protective order has been issued in the case.
At 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 22, a gloved Sutton was filmed in front of a home on Foothill Boulevard appearing to check the door’s handle. In the video, Sutton peers around the property before he notices the camera, wipes the lens and walks away.
The resident of the home later posted the “Ring“ doorbell video to social media, where several tips led San Luis Obispo Police Department investigators to Sutton.
He had no prior criminal record in San Luis Obispo County, according to a review of local court records.
